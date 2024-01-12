PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $83.71.

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

