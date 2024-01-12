PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.
PriceSmart Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $83.71.
Insider Activity at PriceSmart
In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of PriceSmart
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PSMT
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PriceSmart
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 4 reasons American Airlines stock could fly 40% higher in 2024
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Infosys stock sets up for growth, supported by AI
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Semiconductor sales grow; acceleration is in the forecast
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.