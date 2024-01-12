Arbitrum (ARB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00005248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arbitrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 2.23939815 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 718 active market(s) with $1,411,772,232.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbitrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.