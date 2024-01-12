Divi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $536,658.19 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Divi has a total market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $536,658.19 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Divi has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00084462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00028248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00023528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,718,779,760 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,718,461,179.6376762. The last known price of Divi is 0.00555767 USD and is up 8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $502,277.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

