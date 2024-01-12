NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.60 billion and $244.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.58 or 0.00008004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00084462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00028248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00023528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.6068693 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $315,082,393.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

