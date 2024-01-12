Antero Midstream Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 91.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

