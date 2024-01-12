UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

UMH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 455.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UMH Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 31.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

