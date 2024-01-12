McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD opened at $295.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald's ( NYSE:MCD ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

