Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,210 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,210 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

