Nvwm LLC Buys 4,069 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9,462.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after purchasing an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,749,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $122.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

