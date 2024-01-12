NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,977,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 683,989 shares during the quarter. NOV accounts for approximately 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $41,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

NOV Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE NOV opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

