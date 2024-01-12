Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,000 shares during the quarter. Avnet accounts for 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $36,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Avnet by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 276.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 44.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.48 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVT

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.