Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,500 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $33,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 206,939 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,063,000 after buying an additional 259,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $116.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.