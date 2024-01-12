Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.26 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after buying an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

