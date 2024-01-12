First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 358 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 1.7 %

Southern stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

