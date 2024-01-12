Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 45,284 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

