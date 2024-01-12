Parthenon LLC Sells 520 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parthenon LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.6% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

