First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.16 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $562.14 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $597.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.67.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

