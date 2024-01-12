CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 169,633 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,633 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.50 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

