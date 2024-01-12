First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 599,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after purchasing an additional 115,759 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 3.3 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Argus reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

