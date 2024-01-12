Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,473 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The company has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.