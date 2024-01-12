ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 505.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,559 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.48.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.