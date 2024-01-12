Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,780.23

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and $11,780.23 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,743.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.28 or 0.00166747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.12 or 0.00618936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00068697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00340021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00206508 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,489,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

