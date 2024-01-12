Alterity Financial Group LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $166.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.73. The stock has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 eCommerce upgrades that you can buy into
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Howmet Aerospace a buy after a bullish upgrade?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Will Pepsi’s Carrefour showdown result in more price disputes?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.