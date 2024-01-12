State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics stock opened at $249.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

