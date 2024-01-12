Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ASGI opened at $18.27 on Friday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

