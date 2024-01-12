Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Paramount Global by 33.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,501 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $41,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

PARA stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

