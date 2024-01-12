Altrius Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

