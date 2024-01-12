Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

Educational Development Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.09. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

