Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after buying an additional 2,095,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TSN opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

