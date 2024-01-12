Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 4,466 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

