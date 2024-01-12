Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $353.61 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.28 and its 200 day moving average is $320.07. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

