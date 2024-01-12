iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1301 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

