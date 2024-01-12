Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,086,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,412,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after purchasing an additional 285,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

