Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $11.56 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 6.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.67. 53,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

