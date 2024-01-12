Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Helen Stephens Group LLC’s Largest Position

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $26,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 96,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,575. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

