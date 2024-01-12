Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Raised by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,193,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,088.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,150,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,413 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 188,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,794. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

