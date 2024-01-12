ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $12.68 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00166714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008958 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002178 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

