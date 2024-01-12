Regatta Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after purchasing an additional 936,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,592,000 after acquiring an additional 450,366 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 734,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,174,000 after acquiring an additional 361,073 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 325,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,901,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,518. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

