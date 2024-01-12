Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Takes $244,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.19.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.12. The company had a trading volume of 94,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.