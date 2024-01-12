Regatta Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,701,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. 107,765 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

