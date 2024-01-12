VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 9.6% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $30,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,738 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

