Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Holdings Boosted by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $30.95. 26,055 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $345.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

