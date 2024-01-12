Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,016 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

