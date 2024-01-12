Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the December 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 43,028 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,448,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350,561 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

