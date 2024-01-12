Gary McGrath Purchases 42 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath acquired 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($192.20).

ZTF traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 353.90 ($4.51). 16,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,907. Zotefoams plc has a 1 year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 415 ($5.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,631.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.75.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

