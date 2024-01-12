Gary McGrath Purchases 42 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath acquired 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($192.20).
Zotefoams Stock Performance
ZTF traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 353.90 ($4.51). 16,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,907. Zotefoams plc has a 1 year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 415 ($5.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,631.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.75.
About Zotefoams
