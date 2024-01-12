Contrasting Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) & Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Barings BDC pays out 115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Global Management pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barings BDC has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Barings BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barings BDC and Apollo Global Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 2 1 0 2.33 Apollo Global Management 0 3 8 0 2.73

Profitability

Barings BDC currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.75%. Apollo Global Management has a consensus target price of $97.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Barings BDC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Apollo Global Management.

This table compares Barings BDC and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 34.98% 10.94% 4.82% Apollo Global Management 10.87% 24.30% 1.25%

Risk and Volatility

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barings BDC and Apollo Global Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $219.13 million 4.32 $4.68 million $0.90 9.87 Apollo Global Management $10.97 billion 4.94 -$3.21 billion $4.73 20.19

Barings BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Global Management. Barings BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Global Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Barings BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Barings BDC on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It invests in manufacturing and distribution; business services and technology; transportation and logistics; consumer product and services. It invests in United States. It invests in companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor backed.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It also focuses on clean energy, sustainable industry, climate solutions, energy transition, industrial decarbonization, sustainable mobility, sustainable resource use, and sustainable real estate. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia, India and Europe.

