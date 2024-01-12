Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $17.08. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 234,233 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,726 shares of company stock worth $5,314,806. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

