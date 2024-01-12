Critical Comparison: DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) & Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei -1.07% 6.47% 3.00% DoorDash -12.81% -9.88% -6.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of DoorDash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 2 13 0 2.87 DoorDash 1 10 10 0 2.43

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nuvei and DoorDash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nuvei presently has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.52%. DoorDash has a consensus price target of $98.73, indicating a potential downside of 6.45%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than DoorDash.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvei and DoorDash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $843.32 million 4.04 $56.73 million ($0.08) -306.25 DoorDash $6.58 billion 6.38 -$1.37 billion ($2.69) -39.23

Nuvei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash. Nuvei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoorDash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvei has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvei beats DoorDash on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

