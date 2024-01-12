Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 5,255 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $284.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.71 and a 12-month high of $287.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $52,921,073 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.