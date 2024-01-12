IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day moving average of $212.45.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

